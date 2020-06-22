All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3082 Corte Trabuco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3082 Corte Trabuco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3082 Corte Trabuco

3082 Corte Trabuco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3082 Corte Trabuco, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Fresh paint and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have any available units?
3082 Corte Trabuco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 3082 Corte Trabuco currently offering any rent specials?
3082 Corte Trabuco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3082 Corte Trabuco pet-friendly?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco offer parking?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not offer parking.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have a pool?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not have a pool.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have accessible units?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not have accessible units.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have units with dishwashers?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3082 Corte Trabuco have units with air conditioning?
No, 3082 Corte Trabuco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College