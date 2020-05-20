All apartments in Carlsbad
3062 Corte Trabuco

3062 Corte Trabuco · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Corte Trabuco, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3BD End Unit Condo with Gorgeous Kitchen!! - Property Information:
This condo is an end unit and sets itself apart with gorgeous kitchen upgrades including granite counter tops, custom built cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has a contemporary light fixture and long window with a beautiful view, while the living room offers a dual gas and wood burning fireplace, laminate wood flooring and slider door to the large balcony. All three bedrooms are downstairs and come with mirrored closet doors, and coordinating accent walls. The master bedroom and second bedroom both have slider doors leading out to the patio, while the third bedroom is attached to an additional bonus storage space large enough for multipurpose uses. Don't forget to get some outdoor time as this community also includes a pool, spa and tennis courts for your recreational enjoyment. Water included in rent!

Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

Pets:
No Pets

Features:
Tennis Courts, Evening Lights, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage space, Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Eat in kitchen, 2 Story, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laminate Flooring, Washer/ Dryer, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc., Trash Included, Greenbelt View, Vertical Blinds, Drapes

Schools:
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3062-Corte-Trabuco-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1399/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

