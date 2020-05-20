3062 Corte Trabuco

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

3BD End Unit Condo with Gorgeous Kitchen!! - Property Information:

This condo is an end unit and sets itself apart with gorgeous kitchen upgrades including granite counter tops, custom built cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has a contemporary light fixture and long window with a beautiful view, while the living room offers a dual gas and wood burning fireplace, laminate wood flooring and slider door to the large balcony. All three bedrooms are downstairs and come with mirrored closet doors, and coordinating accent walls. The master bedroom and second bedroom both have slider doors leading out to the patio, while the third bedroom is attached to an additional bonus storage space large enough for multipurpose uses. Don't forget to get some outdoor time as this community also includes a pool, spa and tennis courts for your recreational enjoyment. Water included in rent!



Required Income:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



Pets:

No Pets



Features:

Tennis Courts, Evening Lights, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage space, Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Eat in kitchen, 2 Story, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laminate Flooring, Washer/ Dryer, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc., Trash Included, Greenbelt View, Vertical Blinds, Drapes



Schools:

Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3062-Corte-Trabuco-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1399/



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3812559)