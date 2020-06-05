All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3057 Ocean St.

3057 Ocean St · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3057 Ocean St. · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad. This fully furnished and large upper duplex sits beachside with a private deck, right on the sand & water, with private steps and direct access to Carlsbad City Beach. The home itself features a private Spanish style courtyard entry, huge and spacious deck with glass panels and steps down to the beach. The inside living area boasts a spacious living room and separate dining area, kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, and modern appliances. Three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with an incredible ocean view. The home further boasts granite vanity counters in both bathrooms, travertine and wood flooring throughout, separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer, 2-car attached garage and central air-conditioning. This home is the upper-half of a duplex with fenced and gated access to side entry and street parking. No smoking. One small pet is allowed with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed Carlsbad Unified School District: Jefferson Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. The home is close to the downtown Carlsbad Village area with a great selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate- 5, Hwy 78 and 76. Public Transit Center is within a mile with access to the Amtrak Train and Coaster service.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE3647937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 Ocean St. have any available units?
3057 Ocean St. has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 Ocean St. have?
Some of 3057 Ocean St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 Ocean St. currently offering any rent specials?
3057 Ocean St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 Ocean St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 Ocean St. is pet friendly.
Does 3057 Ocean St. offer parking?
Yes, 3057 Ocean St. does offer parking.
Does 3057 Ocean St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3057 Ocean St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 Ocean St. have a pool?
No, 3057 Ocean St. does not have a pool.
Does 3057 Ocean St. have accessible units?
No, 3057 Ocean St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 Ocean St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3057 Ocean St. does not have units with dishwashers.
