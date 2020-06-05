3057 Ocean St.

Amenities

Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad. This fully furnished and large upper duplex sits beachside with a private deck, right on the sand & water, with private steps and direct access to Carlsbad City Beach. The home itself features a private Spanish style courtyard entry, huge and spacious deck with glass panels and steps down to the beach. The inside living area boasts a spacious living room and separate dining area, kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, and modern appliances. Three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with an incredible ocean view. The home further boasts granite vanity counters in both bathrooms, travertine and wood flooring throughout, separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer, 2-car attached garage and central air-conditioning. This home is the upper-half of a duplex with fenced and gated access to side entry and street parking. No smoking. One small pet is allowed with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed Carlsbad Unified School District: Jefferson Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. The home is close to the downtown Carlsbad Village area with a great selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate- 5, Hwy 78 and 76. Public Transit Center is within a mile with access to the Amtrak Train and Coaster service.



