All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3012 Newshire St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3012 Newshire St.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

3012 Newshire St.

3012 Newshire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 Newshire Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Newshire St. have any available units?
3012 Newshire St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Newshire St. have?
Some of 3012 Newshire St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Newshire St. currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Newshire St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Newshire St. pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Newshire St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3012 Newshire St. offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Newshire St. offers parking.
Does 3012 Newshire St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Newshire St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Newshire St. have a pool?
No, 3012 Newshire St. does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Newshire St. have accessible units?
No, 3012 Newshire St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Newshire St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Newshire St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College