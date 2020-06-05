3006 RANCHO DEL CANON

Amenities

Rancho Carillo twinhome- Available NOW! - Light & bright 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Rancho Carrillo twinhome feels like a detached home. Open kitchen with breakfast area flows into the family room. Downstairs master suite w/ dual basins, walk-in closet & soaking tub. Throughout the home, you will find beautiful wood floors, tile, and new carpet and paint. Other features of the home include an attached 2 car garage, central air conditioning, and a laundry room. Residents of Rancho Carrillo enjoy a private swim center and clubhouse. Students attend top-rated schools including award-winning blue ribbon Carrillo Elementary School. Walk to the nearby park and playground, or enjoy miles of hiking trails that wind their way throughout the community. Just minutes away, you will find beautiful beaches, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and world-class golf. Rancho Carrillo is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego County and is known for surrounding the historic Leo Carrillo park complete with historic buildings and wild peacocks. Come home to Rancho Carrillo today! Gardener provided. The tenant needs to bring their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. NO pets/smoking!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,550.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4841602)