Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

3006 RANCHO DEL CANON

3006 Rancho Del Canon · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Rancho Del Canon, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rancho Carillo twinhome- Available NOW! - Light & bright 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Rancho Carrillo twinhome feels like a detached home. Open kitchen with breakfast area flows into the family room. Downstairs master suite w/ dual basins, walk-in closet & soaking tub. Throughout the home, you will find beautiful wood floors, tile, and new carpet and paint. Other features of the home include an attached 2 car garage, central air conditioning, and a laundry room. Residents of Rancho Carrillo enjoy a private swim center and clubhouse. Students attend top-rated schools including award-winning blue ribbon Carrillo Elementary School. Walk to the nearby park and playground, or enjoy miles of hiking trails that wind their way throughout the community. Just minutes away, you will find beautiful beaches, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and world-class golf. Rancho Carrillo is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego County and is known for surrounding the historic Leo Carrillo park complete with historic buildings and wild peacocks. Come home to Rancho Carrillo today! Gardener provided. The tenant needs to bring their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. NO pets/smoking!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have any available units?
3006 RANCHO DEL CANON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have?
Some of 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON currently offering any rent specials?
3006 RANCHO DEL CANON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON pet-friendly?
No, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON offer parking?
Yes, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON offers parking.
Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have a pool?
Yes, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON has a pool.
Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have accessible units?
No, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 RANCHO DEL CANON does not have units with dishwashers.
