2992 Brandon Circle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2992 Brandon Circle

2992 Brandon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2992 Brandon Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Desired Calavera Hills Town Home - This Carlsbad Townhome in The Cape of Calavera Hills features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fenced backyard/patio and an attached 2 car garage with plenty of drive way space. Located in a highly desirable residential area with community pool/spa and near Calavera Hills Community Park, which offers baseball fields, basketball courts, playground, and biking trails.

First month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit.

Call our office to schedule a showing
(760)602-0221
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5730289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

