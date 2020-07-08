2992 Brandon Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

Desired Calavera Hills Town Home - This Carlsbad Townhome in The Cape of Calavera Hills features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fenced backyard/patio and an attached 2 car garage with plenty of drive way space. Located in a highly desirable residential area with community pool/spa and near Calavera Hills Community Park, which offers baseball fields, basketball courts, playground, and biking trails.



First month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit.



Call our office to schedule a showing

(760)602-0221

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5730289)