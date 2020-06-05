Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Homes Management - Calaveras Hills 4 Bedroom - Awesome Location & Rarely Available! This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home is within the Cape - Calaveras Hills Community near Interstate 5 and 78 freeways off of College Blvd. Close to shopping, a coveted school district, wonderful parks, and Lego Land!



This plush townhome comes with freshly remodeled bathrooms a gorgeous new kitchen, all brand new floorings, new kitchen appliances, and paint throughout!



There is a half bath, kitchen, attached garage, and living room with a fireplace downstairs, as well as a charming fenced backyard.



All bedrooms are upstairs with a full master bath and full guest bathroom. The 4th bedroom does have a closet but can be used as an office as well.



New kitchen appliances, washer and dryer inside the garage, and all are maintained by the owner!



No HOA fees for tenants and trash is paid by the owner.



The community pool and surrounding area parks make for pleasant amenities.

Just moments from beaches, restaurants, and the Carlsbad Village area.



Pets will be subject to the owner's approval



2960 Cape Cod Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010



