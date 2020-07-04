2920 La Costa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

La Costa Condo with Panoramic Views from Spacious Deck - This is a two-story condo with amazing panoramic views of the hillside and golf course. The kitchen was recently remodeled (not shown in pictures) with new cabinets & counter-tops. The main living area boasts high ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, and large windows. The bedrooms are located on the second floor with plush carpet attached baths and vaulted ceilings. Property includes washer/dryer in condo, fireplace with decorative wooden mantle, large elevated deck with views, attached 1-car garage plus one additional covered Parking spot. This unit also includes additional storage space on the deck and under the carport. Lots to offer!



Located in beautiful La Costa with easy access to the 5 freeway. Very close to the new La Costa Shopping center, restaurants, and the golf course.



Terms:

1-year minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV

Water Included

Sorry NO pets allowed



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *



(RLNE3069795)