2920 La Costa Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2920 La Costa Avenue

2920 La Costa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2920 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
La Costa Condo with Panoramic Views from Spacious Deck - This is a two-story condo with amazing panoramic views of the hillside and golf course. The kitchen was recently remodeled (not shown in pictures) with new cabinets & counter-tops. The main living area boasts high ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, and large windows. The bedrooms are located on the second floor with plush carpet attached baths and vaulted ceilings. Property includes washer/dryer in condo, fireplace with decorative wooden mantle, large elevated deck with views, attached 1-car garage plus one additional covered Parking spot. This unit also includes additional storage space on the deck and under the carport. Lots to offer!

Located in beautiful La Costa with easy access to the 5 freeway. Very close to the new La Costa Shopping center, restaurants, and the golf course.

Terms:
1-year minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV
Water Included
Sorry NO pets allowed

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

(RLNE3069795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 La Costa Avenue have any available units?
2920 La Costa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 La Costa Avenue have?
Some of 2920 La Costa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 La Costa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2920 La Costa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 La Costa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2920 La Costa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2920 La Costa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2920 La Costa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2920 La Costa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 La Costa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 La Costa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2920 La Costa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2920 La Costa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2920 La Costa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 La Costa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 La Costa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

