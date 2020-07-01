2876 Englewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom two bathroom unit has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Recently upgraded with neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, new carpet throughout the home. A beautifully appointed kitchen featuring crisp white cabinetry, granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting, and sleek stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and its own en-suite bathroom. Outdoor living has been extended to a balcony just off the living room making it perfect for entertaining. Nice views from nearly every room. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Highway 78, Interstate 5 and so much more.



Laundry closet off of the hallway with washer and dryer hookups.

Pets not accepted in this unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner will pay HOA.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.