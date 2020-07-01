All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:30 PM

2876 Englewood Way

2876 Englewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2876 Englewood Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom two bathroom unit has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Recently upgraded with neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, new carpet throughout the home. A beautifully appointed kitchen featuring crisp white cabinetry, granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting, and sleek stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and its own en-suite bathroom. Outdoor living has been extended to a balcony just off the living room making it perfect for entertaining. Nice views from nearly every room. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Highway 78, Interstate 5 and so much more.

Laundry closet off of the hallway with washer and dryer hookups.
Pets not accepted in this unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner will pay HOA.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876 Englewood Way have any available units?
2876 Englewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876 Englewood Way have?
Some of 2876 Englewood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876 Englewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2876 Englewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876 Englewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 2876 Englewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2876 Englewood Way offer parking?
No, 2876 Englewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 2876 Englewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2876 Englewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876 Englewood Way have a pool?
No, 2876 Englewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 2876 Englewood Way have accessible units?
No, 2876 Englewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2876 Englewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2876 Englewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

