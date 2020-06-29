All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2860 Nantucket Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2860 Nantucket Ln
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

2860 Nantucket Ln

2860 Nantucket Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2860 Nantucket Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Victoria Hempel, Premiere Properties BRE# 1414478 760-445-7414 veh@cox.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Nantucket Ln have any available units?
2860 Nantucket Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Nantucket Ln have?
Some of 2860 Nantucket Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Nantucket Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Nantucket Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Nantucket Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Nantucket Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2860 Nantucket Ln offer parking?
No, 2860 Nantucket Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Nantucket Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Nantucket Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Nantucket Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Nantucket Ln has a pool.
Does 2860 Nantucket Ln have accessible units?
No, 2860 Nantucket Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Nantucket Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Nantucket Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College