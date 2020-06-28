Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath lower level condo in Carlsbad! 2854 Andover Way - Available NOW!



Welcome Home to the Villas in Carlsbad! Your new home features all appliances including your own washer/dryer! Brand new wood look vinyl plank flooring in living room. Tile in all other areas and carpet in bedrooms. This spacious unit has a large dining area and fireplace with large outdoor patio.

Close to Calavera Hills Park, shopping, movies and minutes from the beach!

First lease will term June 30,2020. Also includes 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional uncovered parking space! Large private storage closet in community garage. Community Pool and Spa! Trash and water paid. No smokers, please. NO pets.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make 2.5 times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,600.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



