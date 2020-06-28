All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2854 ANDOVER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2854 ANDOVER WAY
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

2854 ANDOVER WAY

2854 Andover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2854 Andover Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath lower level condo in Carlsbad! 2854 Andover Way - Available NOW!

Welcome Home to the Villas in Carlsbad! Your new home features all appliances including your own washer/dryer! Brand new wood look vinyl plank flooring in living room. Tile in all other areas and carpet in bedrooms. This spacious unit has a large dining area and fireplace with large outdoor patio.
Close to Calavera Hills Park, shopping, movies and minutes from the beach!
.
First lease will term June 30,2020. Also includes 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional uncovered parking space! Large private storage closet in community garage. Community Pool and Spa! Trash and water paid. No smokers, please. NO pets.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!
Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make 2.5 times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,600.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have any available units?
2854 ANDOVER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have?
Some of 2854 ANDOVER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 ANDOVER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2854 ANDOVER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 ANDOVER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2854 ANDOVER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2854 ANDOVER WAY offers parking.
Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2854 ANDOVER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2854 ANDOVER WAY has a pool.
Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2854 ANDOVER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 ANDOVER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 ANDOVER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College