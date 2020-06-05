All apartments in Carlsbad
2831 Avenida Valera
2831 Avenida Valera

2831 Avenida Valera · (760) 206-3144
Location

2831 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2831 Avenida Valera · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoSy3PK4AHg. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/

This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf course. Three bedroom, 2 full bathroom single-story home in a private gated community, with a front formal living room and dining room, upgraded features in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the den leading out to the gorgeous, lush, tropical patio with a grill overlooking the golf course. Large master suite overlooking the golf course in the distance, and large walk-in closet and master suite. 2 car garage with a laundry room. 2050 sq feet property with central heat & air conditioning, and a small dog run in the lot to the left side.

Small dogs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE4501348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Avenida Valera have any available units?
2831 Avenida Valera has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Avenida Valera have?
Some of 2831 Avenida Valera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Avenida Valera currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Avenida Valera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Avenida Valera pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Avenida Valera is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Avenida Valera offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Avenida Valera does offer parking.
Does 2831 Avenida Valera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Avenida Valera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Avenida Valera have a pool?
No, 2831 Avenida Valera does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Avenida Valera have accessible units?
No, 2831 Avenida Valera does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Avenida Valera have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Avenida Valera does not have units with dishwashers.
