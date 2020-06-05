2831 Avenida Valera

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoSy3PK4AHg. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/



This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf course. Three bedroom, 2 full bathroom single-story home in a private gated community, with a front formal living room and dining room, upgraded features in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the den leading out to the gorgeous, lush, tropical patio with a grill overlooking the golf course. Large master suite overlooking the golf course in the distance, and large walk-in closet and master suite. 2 car garage with a laundry room. 2050 sq feet property with central heat & air conditioning, and a small dog run in the lot to the left side.



Small dogs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



