2718 Via Cardel

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3 Bd/ 2.5 Ba w/2 Car Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa, RV Storage at Tanglewood! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! VIEWINGS BEGIN SATURDAY, 03/09!



2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit with a second story deck and large, private rear patio.



Fresh paint throughout! All tile flooring downstairs and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms.



Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a standard second closet with en-suite bathroom and opens to the second story deck.



Refrigerator, washer and dryer units are already installed! 2 Car Garage offers a workbench and plenty of shelving and overhead racks for storage.



The Tanglewood Community offers a community pool and spa, plenty of green space and RV storage.



Conveniently located away from traffic, but offers easy access to the 5, the 78, the Beaches, El Camino Real and all of the shopping and dining options available in Carlsbad!



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Ready for immediate viewing and move-in! Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, to schedule a viewing:



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management, Inc.



(RLNE4760423)