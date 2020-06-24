All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2718 Via Cardel

2718 via Cardel · No Longer Available
Location

2718 via Cardel, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bd/ 2.5 Ba w/2 Car Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa, RV Storage at Tanglewood! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! VIEWINGS BEGIN SATURDAY, 03/09!

2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit with a second story deck and large, private rear patio.

Fresh paint throughout! All tile flooring downstairs and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms.

Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a standard second closet with en-suite bathroom and opens to the second story deck.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer units are already installed! 2 Car Garage offers a workbench and plenty of shelving and overhead racks for storage.

The Tanglewood Community offers a community pool and spa, plenty of green space and RV storage.

Conveniently located away from traffic, but offers easy access to the 5, the 78, the Beaches, El Camino Real and all of the shopping and dining options available in Carlsbad!

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Ready for immediate viewing and move-in! Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, to schedule a viewing:

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management, Inc.

(RLNE4760423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Via Cardel have any available units?
2718 Via Cardel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Via Cardel have?
Some of 2718 Via Cardel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Via Cardel currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Via Cardel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Via Cardel pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Via Cardel is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Via Cardel offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Via Cardel offers parking.
Does 2718 Via Cardel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Via Cardel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Via Cardel have a pool?
Yes, 2718 Via Cardel has a pool.
Does 2718 Via Cardel have accessible units?
No, 2718 Via Cardel does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Via Cardel have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Via Cardel does not have units with dishwashers.
