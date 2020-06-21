All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2705 Plumeria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2705 Plumeria Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM

2705 Plumeria Drive

2705 Plumeria Drive · (760) 703-2729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2705 Plumeria Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA home comes with 2,607 sq. ft. of living space. As you enter the home you are greeted with lovely tile flooring and a formal living a dinning room. You are then welcomed into an open concept kitchen, family, and breakfast nook flowing to an outdoor courtyard. Surrounded by large windows with views on the backyard and nature preserve this large corner lot offers unmatched privacy. This community also offers an aquatic center with two pools, a large spa and community event center. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW! Located in the desirable Carlsbad School District and just minutes to the renowned Carlsbad Beaches!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Tile Flooring - Hardwood Flooring - Private Patio - Fully Fenced Yard - Attached Two Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available August 1st.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Plumeria Drive have any available units?
2705 Plumeria Drive has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Plumeria Drive have?
Some of 2705 Plumeria Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Plumeria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Plumeria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Plumeria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Plumeria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Plumeria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Plumeria Drive does offer parking.
Does 2705 Plumeria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Plumeria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Plumeria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2705 Plumeria Drive has a pool.
Does 2705 Plumeria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Plumeria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Plumeria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Plumeria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2705 Plumeria Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity