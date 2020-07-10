Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2630 Lewis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Carlsbad, CA
2630 Lewis Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:54 AM
2630 Lewis Lane
2630 Lewis Lane
Location
2630 Lewis Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 Lewis Lane have any available units?
Carlsbad, CA
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
Carlsbad Rent Report
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2630 Lewis Lane have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 2630 Lewis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Lewis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Lewis Lane pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
.
Does 2630 Lewis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Lewis Lane offers parking.
Does 2630 Lewis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Lewis Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Lewis Lane have a pool?
No, 2630 Lewis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Lewis Lane have accessible units?
No, 2630 Lewis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Lewis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Lewis Lane has units with dishwashers.
