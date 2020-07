Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning tri-level condo in the heart of Carlsbad. Built in 2016 with granite countertops, electrolux appliances, large living area, rooftop deck to enjoy the sunsets and views, and a short walk to the beach and all that Carlsbad has to offer. The unit has AC, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, and fireplace in living room.