2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114

Charming Carlsbad Condo- Walking Distance to Omni La Costa Golf Course - Enjoy private community walking paths along the Omni La Costa Golf Course from this charming condo in La Costa (Carlsbad). This two bedroom, two bath condo features 1,400 SqFt with upgraded interiors and close distance to shopping plazas, community parks and nearby golf course. The condo opens up to a spacious living room and kitchen floor plan with a gas fireplace and sliding glass door opening to a patio overlooking the community. The upgraded kitchen features white shaker cabinets, chrome hardware, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



The lovely master bedroom suite includes two mirrored wardrobe closets and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity with elegant granite countertop, shower/tub combo and tile flooring. The guest bedroom features a walk-in closet and sliding glass door providing access the condo's private patio. The guest bathroom includes a walk-in shower and tile flooring. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a full-size laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. The condo includes one underground reserved parking space with additional street parking available. The community includes a common area pool, spa, and club house. No smoking. One small pet OK with restrictions.



This property is situated in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad within the Encinitas Union and San Dieguito High School Districts (La Costa Heights Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School). It is a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and community parks.It is also just minutes from Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa and Park Hyatt Aviara. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



