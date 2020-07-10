All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114

2607 Pirineos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2607 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Charming Carlsbad Condo- Walking Distance to Omni La Costa Golf Course - Enjoy private community walking paths along the Omni La Costa Golf Course from this charming condo in La Costa (Carlsbad). This two bedroom, two bath condo features 1,400 SqFt with upgraded interiors and close distance to shopping plazas, community parks and nearby golf course. The condo opens up to a spacious living room and kitchen floor plan with a gas fireplace and sliding glass door opening to a patio overlooking the community. The upgraded kitchen features white shaker cabinets, chrome hardware, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The lovely master bedroom suite includes two mirrored wardrobe closets and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity with elegant granite countertop, shower/tub combo and tile flooring. The guest bedroom features a walk-in closet and sliding glass door providing access the condo's private patio. The guest bathroom includes a walk-in shower and tile flooring. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a full-size laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. The condo includes one underground reserved parking space with additional street parking available. The community includes a common area pool, spa, and club house. No smoking. One small pet OK with restrictions.

This property is situated in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad within the Encinitas Union and San Dieguito High School Districts (La Costa Heights Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School). It is a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and community parks.It is also just minutes from Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa and Park Hyatt Aviara. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5815588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have any available units?
2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have?
Some of 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 offers parking.
Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have a pool?
Yes, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 has a pool.
Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have accessible units?
No, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Pirineos Way Unit 114 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College