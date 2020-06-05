All apartments in Carlsbad
2538 El Gavilan Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2538 El Gavilan Ct

2538 El Gavilan Court · No Longer Available
Location

2538 El Gavilan Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Large La Costa Home with tons of Charm! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Amazing large family home in the Rancho La Costa area. This is a 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 2 master bedrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs) Great school district, remodeled kitchen w/ vintage O'Keefe & Merritt stove & large farm sink, all Led lighting, gated front courtyard, quiet neighborhood, 2 car garage w/ additional parking in driveway for 4 cars) Just blocks from Alga Norte Pool and about 4 miles to the beach & ocean. Appliances included Stove and Dishwasher. Refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer are (as-is). Schedule your showing today!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,875.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2538-El-Gavilan-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1932/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5269120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

