Amenities
Beautiful Large La Costa Home with tons of Charm! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Amazing large family home in the Rancho La Costa area. This is a 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 2 master bedrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs) Great school district, remodeled kitchen w/ vintage O'Keefe & Merritt stove & large farm sink, all Led lighting, gated front courtyard, quiet neighborhood, 2 car garage w/ additional parking in driveway for 4 cars) Just blocks from Alga Norte Pool and about 4 miles to the beach & ocean. Appliances included Stove and Dishwasher. Refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer are (as-is). Schedule your showing today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,875.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2538-El-Gavilan-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1932/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
