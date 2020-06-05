Amenities

Beautiful Large La Costa Home with tons of Charm! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Amazing large family home in the Rancho La Costa area. This is a 4 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 2 master bedrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs) Great school district, remodeled kitchen w/ vintage O'Keefe & Merritt stove & large farm sink, all Led lighting, gated front courtyard, quiet neighborhood, 2 car garage w/ additional parking in driveway for 4 cars) Just blocks from Alga Norte Pool and about 4 miles to the beach & ocean. Appliances included Stove and Dishwasher. Refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer are (as-is). Schedule your showing today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,875.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Microwave (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Living Room

2 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Dining Area

Laminate Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Drapes

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2538-El-Gavilan-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1932/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5269120)