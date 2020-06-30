Great Location! Super clean two bedroom/one bath upstairs unit. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach and just minutes from The Village of downtown Carlsbad. This is the perfect place to live the beach life! Wake up every morning and take a stroll along the beach before heading off to work. This unit includes an off-street parking spot and a secure onsite laundry facility. The perfect small quite complex to call home. Sorry No Pets! Small quite complex 1 block to the beach. Great location! Secured onsite laundry facility and off street parking lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have any available units?
253 Tamarack Avenue - F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have?
Some of 253 Tamarack Avenue - F's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Tamarack Avenue - F currently offering any rent specials?
253 Tamarack Avenue - F is not currently offering any rent specials.