Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

253 Tamarack Avenue - F

253 Tamarack Ave · No Longer Available
Location

253 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location! Super clean two bedroom/one bath upstairs unit. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach and just minutes from The Village of downtown Carlsbad. This is the perfect place to live the beach life! Wake up every morning and take a stroll along the beach before heading off to work. This unit includes an off-street parking spot and a secure onsite laundry facility. The perfect small quite complex to call home. Sorry No Pets!
Small quite complex 1 block to the beach. Great location! Secured onsite laundry facility and off street parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have any available units?
253 Tamarack Avenue - F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have?
Some of 253 Tamarack Avenue - F's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Tamarack Avenue - F currently offering any rent specials?
253 Tamarack Avenue - F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Tamarack Avenue - F pet-friendly?
No, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F offer parking?
Yes, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F offers parking.
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have a pool?
No, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F does not have a pool.
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have accessible units?
No, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Tamarack Avenue - F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Tamarack Avenue - F has units with dishwashers.

