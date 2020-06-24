2519 VIA SORBETE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Tanglewood Of Carlsbad! Recent Remodel 4 bed/2.5 bath - Available NOW!



Come see this recently updated unit! Drive five minutes to Carlsbad Village and Tamarack beach! Conveniently located across the street from newly remodeled Carlsbad Mall! The two-story home features 2 car garage, private patio area, large living spaces, and a newer kitchen. Home has all ceramic tile flooring on the lower level and carpet upstairs. All four bedrooms on the second level. Washer and dryer hookups in your garage. Tenant will pay all utilities (excluding trash). Access to 2 community pools and tennis courts.



Dog ok upon approval of the breed ($500 additional deposit required). Refrigerator provided in "as is" condition.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,950.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.



No Cats Allowed



