Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2519 VIA SORBETE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

2519 VIA SORBETE

2519 via Sorbete · No Longer Available
Location

2519 via Sorbete, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Tanglewood Of Carlsbad! Recent Remodel 4 bed/2.5 bath - Available NOW!

Come see this recently updated unit! Drive five minutes to Carlsbad Village and Tamarack beach! Conveniently located across the street from newly remodeled Carlsbad Mall! The two-story home features 2 car garage, private patio area, large living spaces, and a newer kitchen. Home has all ceramic tile flooring on the lower level and carpet upstairs. All four bedrooms on the second level. Washer and dryer hookups in your garage. Tenant will pay all utilities (excluding trash). Access to 2 community pools and tennis courts.

Dog ok upon approval of the breed ($500 additional deposit required). Refrigerator provided in "as is" condition.
CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,950.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2232262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 VIA SORBETE have any available units?
2519 VIA SORBETE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 VIA SORBETE have?
Some of 2519 VIA SORBETE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 VIA SORBETE currently offering any rent specials?
2519 VIA SORBETE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 VIA SORBETE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 VIA SORBETE is pet friendly.
Does 2519 VIA SORBETE offer parking?
Yes, 2519 VIA SORBETE offers parking.
Does 2519 VIA SORBETE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 VIA SORBETE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 VIA SORBETE have a pool?
Yes, 2519 VIA SORBETE has a pool.
Does 2519 VIA SORBETE have accessible units?
No, 2519 VIA SORBETE does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 VIA SORBETE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 VIA SORBETE does not have units with dishwashers.
