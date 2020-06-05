2510 Navarra Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fantastic views! Overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa golf course !!! Community pool, spa, and tennis only steps away. Perfect location, near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only 4 miles to the beach! Tennis courts above garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Central air conditioning. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings. Recently updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Front door equipped with a new sturdy security screen. Available immediately!! See Supplement!