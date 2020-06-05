All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2510 Navarra Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2510 Navarra Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

2510 Navarra Dr

2510 Navarra Drive · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2510 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic views! Overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa golf course !!! Community pool, spa, and tennis only steps away. Perfect location, near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only 4 miles to the beach! Tennis courts above garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Central air conditioning. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings. Recently updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Front door equipped with a new sturdy security screen. Available immediately!! See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Navarra Dr have any available units?
2510 Navarra Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Navarra Dr have?
Some of 2510 Navarra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Navarra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Navarra Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Navarra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Navarra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2510 Navarra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Navarra Dr does offer parking.
Does 2510 Navarra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Navarra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Navarra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Navarra Dr has a pool.
Does 2510 Navarra Dr have accessible units?
No, 2510 Navarra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Navarra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Navarra Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2510 Navarra Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity