All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2498 Ocean St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2498 Ocean St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

2498 Ocean St

2498 Ocean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2498 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury Carlsbad Village Townhome with AC (furnished or unfurnished) - This modern ocean view luxury home is situated on Ocean Street in Carlsbad, California. Just a short walk to the beach and within short walk to the restaurants and shopping in the Village.

This luxury long term rental features several fabulous outdoor spaces. There is a private backyard with a hot tub and outdoor door. The top-level deck provides plenty of sun and big ocean views and a third deck off the living room for BBQ and enjoying the view of the ocean.

Indoors at this Ocean Street townhouse, you will find a home entertainment unit with television and sound system. There are two living rooms. One on the ground level with comfortable furnishings, flat screen TV, eating area, and a wet bar. The master bedroom is on the first floor and has a large walk in closet, beautifully remodeled master bathroom and a walk out to the backyard spa.

As you enter the upstairs area, you are welcomed with an open plan interior featuring a large living area with a sectional couch. The living room, dining and kitchen are open and bright allowing a wonderful space to entertain. The adjacent fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a center island, a breakfast bar and an eating nook. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout allowing a great view of the ocean.

On the top floor you will find a beautifully decorated space for enjoying more of the ocean, comfortable seating and a grand piano. From here you can escape to the fabulous rooftop deck and take in the great sunsets.

There are three immaculate bedrooms. The master bedroom features king size bed, and flat screen TV. The second bedroom has a queen bedroom, and the third bedroom has a twin bunk bed and is decorated with kids in mind.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar
Dishwasher
Formal dining area with seating for 8
Television
Sound System
Ceiling fans
Washer & Dryer
_________________________________

OUTDOOR FEATURES
Hot tub (heating included)
Barbeque
View of ocean
Outdoor furniture
Beautiful landscaping
Air Conditioning
Dehumidifier

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4552628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2498 Ocean St have any available units?
2498 Ocean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2498 Ocean St have?
Some of 2498 Ocean St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2498 Ocean St currently offering any rent specials?
2498 Ocean St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2498 Ocean St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2498 Ocean St is pet friendly.
Does 2498 Ocean St offer parking?
No, 2498 Ocean St does not offer parking.
Does 2498 Ocean St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2498 Ocean St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2498 Ocean St have a pool?
No, 2498 Ocean St does not have a pool.
Does 2498 Ocean St have accessible units?
No, 2498 Ocean St does not have accessible units.
Does 2498 Ocean St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2498 Ocean St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College