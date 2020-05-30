2498 Ocean St

Amenities

Luxury Carlsbad Village Townhome with AC (furnished or unfurnished) - This modern ocean view luxury home is situated on Ocean Street in Carlsbad, California. Just a short walk to the beach and within short walk to the restaurants and shopping in the Village.



This luxury long term rental features several fabulous outdoor spaces. There is a private backyard with a hot tub and outdoor door. The top-level deck provides plenty of sun and big ocean views and a third deck off the living room for BBQ and enjoying the view of the ocean.



Indoors at this Ocean Street townhouse, you will find a home entertainment unit with television and sound system. There are two living rooms. One on the ground level with comfortable furnishings, flat screen TV, eating area, and a wet bar. The master bedroom is on the first floor and has a large walk in closet, beautifully remodeled master bathroom and a walk out to the backyard spa.



As you enter the upstairs area, you are welcomed with an open plan interior featuring a large living area with a sectional couch. The living room, dining and kitchen are open and bright allowing a wonderful space to entertain. The adjacent fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a center island, a breakfast bar and an eating nook. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout allowing a great view of the ocean.



On the top floor you will find a beautifully decorated space for enjoying more of the ocean, comfortable seating and a grand piano. From here you can escape to the fabulous rooftop deck and take in the great sunsets.



There are three immaculate bedrooms. The master bedroom features king size bed, and flat screen TV. The second bedroom has a queen bedroom, and the third bedroom has a twin bunk bed and is decorated with kids in mind.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar

Dishwasher

Formal dining area with seating for 8

Television

Sound System

Ceiling fans

Washer & Dryer

OUTDOOR FEATURES

Hot tub (heating included)

Barbeque

View of ocean

Outdoor furniture

Beautiful landscaping

Air Conditioning

Dehumidifier



