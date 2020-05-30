Amenities
4 Bed Carlsbad Gem with a View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
With views spanning from Big Bear Mountain to Mt. Soledad this is one of the best views in Carlsbad! This large lot is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and was handpicked by the current family for the spectacular views! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 1 bedroom and a full bath located on the 1st level. In your open kitchen you will find granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and ample cabinet space. The kitchen provides access to your large backyard, complete with a covered patio making it a great entertainment spot. This home features real wood flooring, and a large living room with oversized windows allowing you to take in the incredible view. The attached garage has a built-in office that provides access from inside of home. Do you have an RV, no problem. A space for RV parking is provided on side of the home. This is a must see.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,750.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
RV parking
Gardener included
Canyon View
Valley View
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2435-Gary-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2039/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5654024)