2435 Gary Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed Carlsbad Gem with a View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

With views spanning from Big Bear Mountain to Mt. Soledad this is one of the best views in Carlsbad! This large lot is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and was handpicked by the current family for the spectacular views! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 1 bedroom and a full bath located on the 1st level. In your open kitchen you will find granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and ample cabinet space. The kitchen provides access to your large backyard, complete with a covered patio making it a great entertainment spot. This home features real wood flooring, and a large living room with oversized windows allowing you to take in the incredible view. The attached garage has a built-in office that provides access from inside of home. Do you have an RV, no problem. A space for RV parking is provided on side of the home. This is a must see.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,750.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Cooktop

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Patio

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

RV parking

Gardener included

Canyon View

Valley View

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2435-Gary-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2039/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5654024)