Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2435 Gary Circle

2435 Gary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Gary Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed Carlsbad Gem with a View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
With views spanning from Big Bear Mountain to Mt. Soledad this is one of the best views in Carlsbad! This large lot is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and was handpicked by the current family for the spectacular views! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 1 bedroom and a full bath located on the 1st level. In your open kitchen you will find granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and ample cabinet space. The kitchen provides access to your large backyard, complete with a covered patio making it a great entertainment spot. This home features real wood flooring, and a large living room with oversized windows allowing you to take in the incredible view. The attached garage has a built-in office that provides access from inside of home. Do you have an RV, no problem. A space for RV parking is provided on side of the home. This is a must see.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,750.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
RV parking
Gardener included
Canyon View
Valley View
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2435-Gary-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-2039/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5654024)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Gary Circle have any available units?
2435 Gary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 Gary Circle have?
Some of 2435 Gary Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Gary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Gary Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Gary Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 Gary Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2435 Gary Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Gary Circle offers parking.
Does 2435 Gary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Gary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Gary Circle have a pool?
No, 2435 Gary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Gary Circle have accessible units?
No, 2435 Gary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Gary Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Gary Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
