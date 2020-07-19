2413 La Plancha

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d8744e0f6 ----

This 3 bed / 2 full bath / 1,620 sqft house is located on the border of Carlsbad and Encinitas, in the Rancho Ponderosa community. It is within minutes of nearby shopping, dining, parks, top-rated schools, the 5 freeway, and North County\'s best beaches. This home is in the Encinitas and San Dieguito school districts - all schools within 2 miles - including La Costa Heights Elementary, Deguino Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School. Several community parks are within walking distance, with the nearest playground located just 3 houses away.



The house features a private, fenced backyard with pool and hot tub, and a nice patio area for entertaining. There is plenty of open space in 2 side-yards for storage, toys, pets, etc. The yard is low-maintenance and has drought-tolerate plants. Both landscaping and pool service are included in the rent.



The main living areas include separate family room with slider to backyard, formal living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, and dining area. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. The kitchen, overlooking the family room and backyard, comes with plenty of cabinets, refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher.



The spacious master bedroom has a slider that opens out into the backyard, ceiling fan, full bathroom including shower and jetted soaking tub, and 2 large closets - one with mirrored sliding doors and another walk-in. The 2 smaller bedrooms feature built-in closets.



Additional features include optional washer/dryer, central AC/heat, 2-car garage with work bench, coat closet, and linen closet. Pet friendly - no dogs that bark excessively please.



Available NOW. $3,600 rent. $3,400 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance.



2 Car Attached Garage

2 Large Closets In Master Bedroom

Central Ac/Heat

Gas Fireplace

Great Location

Hardwood And Tile Floors

Low Water Landscaping

Pool And Spa

Top Rated School District

Walking To 2 Neighborhood Playgrounds