All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2413 La Plancha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2413 La Plancha
Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:27 PM

2413 La Plancha

2413 La Plancha Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2413 La Plancha Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d8744e0f6 ----
This 3 bed / 2 full bath / 1,620 sqft house is located on the border of Carlsbad and Encinitas, in the Rancho Ponderosa community. It is within minutes of nearby shopping, dining, parks, top-rated schools, the 5 freeway, and North County\'s best beaches. This home is in the Encinitas and San Dieguito school districts - all schools within 2 miles - including La Costa Heights Elementary, Deguino Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School. Several community parks are within walking distance, with the nearest playground located just 3 houses away.

The house features a private, fenced backyard with pool and hot tub, and a nice patio area for entertaining. There is plenty of open space in 2 side-yards for storage, toys, pets, etc. The yard is low-maintenance and has drought-tolerate plants. Both landscaping and pool service are included in the rent.

The main living areas include separate family room with slider to backyard, formal living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, and dining area. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. The kitchen, overlooking the family room and backyard, comes with plenty of cabinets, refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher.

The spacious master bedroom has a slider that opens out into the backyard, ceiling fan, full bathroom including shower and jetted soaking tub, and 2 large closets - one with mirrored sliding doors and another walk-in. The 2 smaller bedrooms feature built-in closets.

Additional features include optional washer/dryer, central AC/heat, 2-car garage with work bench, coat closet, and linen closet. Pet friendly - no dogs that bark excessively please.

Available NOW. $3,600 rent. $3,400 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance.

2 Car Attached Garage
2 Large Closets In Master Bedroom
Central Ac/Heat
Gas Fireplace
Great Location
Hardwood And Tile Floors
Low Water Landscaping
Pool And Spa
Top Rated School District
Walking To 2 Neighborhood Playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 La Plancha have any available units?
2413 La Plancha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 La Plancha have?
Some of 2413 La Plancha's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 La Plancha currently offering any rent specials?
2413 La Plancha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 La Plancha pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 La Plancha is pet friendly.
Does 2413 La Plancha offer parking?
Yes, 2413 La Plancha offers parking.
Does 2413 La Plancha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 La Plancha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 La Plancha have a pool?
Yes, 2413 La Plancha has a pool.
Does 2413 La Plancha have accessible units?
No, 2413 La Plancha does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 La Plancha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 La Plancha has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College