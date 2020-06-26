Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2407 Appian Rd Available 07/12/19 Open and Bright 4 BR Home with Huge Fenced Backyard!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely single level Carlsbad home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Open concept floor plan with beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring. Large backyard and great patio space. Landscaping is included. 3 Car garage. Wonderful location with easy access to schools, shopping, freeways. Sorry no pets.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

Family Room

Dining Area

Storage space

Living Room

Patio

Garage Laundry

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2407-Appian-Road-Carlsbad-CA-92010-106/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



