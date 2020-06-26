All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2407 Appian Rd

2407 Appian Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Appian Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2407 Appian Rd Available 07/12/19 Open and Bright 4 BR Home with Huge Fenced Backyard!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely single level Carlsbad home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Open concept floor plan with beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring. Large backyard and great patio space. Landscaping is included. 3 Car garage. Wonderful location with easy access to schools, shopping, freeways. Sorry no pets.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Patio
Garage Laundry
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2407-Appian-Road-Carlsbad-CA-92010-106/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4943077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

