Amenities
2407 Appian Rd Available 07/12/19 Open and Bright 4 BR Home with Huge Fenced Backyard!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely single level Carlsbad home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Open concept floor plan with beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring. Large backyard and great patio space. Landscaping is included. 3 Car garage. Wonderful location with easy access to schools, shopping, freeways. Sorry no pets.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Patio
Garage Laundry
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2407-Appian-Road-Carlsbad-CA-92010-106/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4943077)