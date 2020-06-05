24 Greenview

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom home in the Greenview community of La Costa. Gorgeous panoramic views of the golf course at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. Walking access to the golf course and resort. Two refreshing community pools, one with spa. Close to beaches, dining, and entertainment. Beautifully furnished home, stunning remodel. Lovely enclosed patio at entrance. Attached large 1-car garage.Gourmet kitchen with 6-burner gas stove, quiet closing cabinets. Available April 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2020.