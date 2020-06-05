All apartments in Carlsbad
24 Greenview
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

24 Greenview

24 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24 Greenview Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom home in the Greenview community of La Costa. Gorgeous panoramic views of the golf course at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. Walking access to the golf course and resort. Two refreshing community pools, one with spa. Close to beaches, dining, and entertainment. Beautifully furnished home, stunning remodel. Lovely enclosed patio at entrance. Attached large 1-car garage.Gourmet kitchen with 6-burner gas stove, quiet closing cabinets. Available April 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Greenview have any available units?
24 Greenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Greenview have?
Some of 24 Greenview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Greenview currently offering any rent specials?
24 Greenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Greenview pet-friendly?
No, 24 Greenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 24 Greenview offer parking?
Yes, 24 Greenview offers parking.
Does 24 Greenview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Greenview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Greenview have a pool?
Yes, 24 Greenview has a pool.
Does 24 Greenview have accessible units?
No, 24 Greenview does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Greenview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Greenview has units with dishwashers.
