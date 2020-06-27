2376 Caringa Way #D

Amenities

Welcome to the La Costa lifestyle at Casa Grande! - This adorable townhouse boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with 1080 sf of living space! Features include newer carpet, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, full size laundry closet on first floor (washer/dryer included!), kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in microwave, light and bright living room with slider door to the spacious deck perfect for entertaining! Additional features include- master bedroom with a second balcony and en-suite bath, a roomy second bedroom with en-suite bath, central A/C, covered parking, and a community pool. Close to everything La Costa has to offer and at an affordable price. Don't let this one get away!



No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required



Rent: $2000.00

Deposit: $2000.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-585-1757 to schedule an appointment. Additional pictures provided upon request.



No Pets Allowed



