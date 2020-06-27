All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

2376 Caringa Way #D

2376 Caringa Way · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to the La Costa lifestyle at Casa Grande! - This adorable townhouse boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with 1080 sf of living space! Features include newer carpet, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, full size laundry closet on first floor (washer/dryer included!), kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in microwave, light and bright living room with slider door to the spacious deck perfect for entertaining! Additional features include- master bedroom with a second balcony and en-suite bath, a roomy second bedroom with en-suite bath, central A/C, covered parking, and a community pool. Close to everything La Costa has to offer and at an affordable price. Don't let this one get away!

No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required

Rent: $2000.00
Deposit: $2000.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-585-1757 to schedule an appointment. Additional pictures provided upon request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Caringa Way #D have any available units?
2376 Caringa Way #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 Caringa Way #D have?
Some of 2376 Caringa Way #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Caringa Way #D currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Caringa Way #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Caringa Way #D pet-friendly?
No, 2376 Caringa Way #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2376 Caringa Way #D offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Caringa Way #D offers parking.
Does 2376 Caringa Way #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2376 Caringa Way #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Caringa Way #D have a pool?
Yes, 2376 Caringa Way #D has a pool.
Does 2376 Caringa Way #D have accessible units?
No, 2376 Caringa Way #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Caringa Way #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 Caringa Way #D does not have units with dishwashers.
