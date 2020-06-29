All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

2340 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful 2 bed 2 bath condo in The Grove - Here is a remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with two covered parking spaces. Approx. 950 sq.ft. This condo is an upstairs, end unit with views that features beautiful flooring, upgraded bathrooms/kitchen and lots of light! Kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Complex has pool, spa and tennis court. Water and trash service are included. Great location, short distance to shopping, dining and freeways. Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. (We use a 3rd party pet screening service) Available now.

Contact us today to schedule an appointment. We are showing in-person at this time but we are keeping our distance. We would be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE2699549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have any available units?
2340 Hosp Way #317 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have?
Some of 2340 Hosp Way #317's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Hosp Way #317 currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Hosp Way #317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Hosp Way #317 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Hosp Way #317 is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Hosp Way #317 offers parking.
Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Hosp Way #317 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have a pool?
Yes, 2340 Hosp Way #317 has a pool.
Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have accessible units?
No, 2340 Hosp Way #317 does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Hosp Way #317 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Hosp Way #317 has units with dishwashers.

