2340 Hosp Way #317

Wonderful 2 bed 2 bath condo in The Grove - Here is a remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with two covered parking spaces. Approx. 950 sq.ft. This condo is an upstairs, end unit with views that features beautiful flooring, upgraded bathrooms/kitchen and lots of light! Kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Complex has pool, spa and tennis court. Water and trash service are included. Great location, short distance to shopping, dining and freeways. Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. (We use a 3rd party pet screening service) Available now.



Contact us today to schedule an appointment. We are showing in-person at this time but we are keeping our distance. We would be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



