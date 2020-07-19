2310 Altisma Way Unit 228

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Remodeled 2BD/2BA w/ Dual Master Suites & Panoramic Country Views - This spacious (1,227 sq.ft.) upstairs 2BD/2BA (dual Master Suites) condo has been tastefully remodeled with cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, modern fixtures throughout, neutral paint colors, and custom tile. The condo sits on a quiet hillside with a balcony and has gorgeous, unobstructed panoramic country views of La Costa.



The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Custom cabinetry and lighting. Lots of counterspace and cabinet space. Small dining room area located just off the kitchen. The main Master BD has a large walk-in closet and private sink/vanity separate from the bathroom. The second Master BD is spacious w/ mirrored closet doors. BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.



The unit is located in close proximity to grocery, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, and is close to beaches and freeway access. Equipped with A/C and stackable washer/dryer hook-ups -OR- the community laundry room is located downstairs from the unit.... as well as the community jacuzzi (community pool on-site as well)! One covered parking space and one uncovered parking space included. Water and trash included. One small pet OK with extra deposit. One Year Lease. Available NOW!



