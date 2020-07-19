All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Altisma Way Unit 228

2310 Altisma Way · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled 2BD/2BA w/ Dual Master Suites & Panoramic Country Views - This spacious (1,227 sq.ft.) upstairs 2BD/2BA (dual Master Suites) condo has been tastefully remodeled with cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, modern fixtures throughout, neutral paint colors, and custom tile. The condo sits on a quiet hillside with a balcony and has gorgeous, unobstructed panoramic country views of La Costa.

The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Custom cabinetry and lighting. Lots of counterspace and cabinet space. Small dining room area located just off the kitchen. The main Master BD has a large walk-in closet and private sink/vanity separate from the bathroom. The second Master BD is spacious w/ mirrored closet doors. BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.

The unit is located in close proximity to grocery, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, and is close to beaches and freeway access. Equipped with A/C and stackable washer/dryer hook-ups -OR- the community laundry room is located downstairs from the unit.... as well as the community jacuzzi (community pool on-site as well)! One covered parking space and one uncovered parking space included. Water and trash included. One small pet OK with extra deposit. One Year Lease. Available NOW!

(RLNE4560615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have any available units?
2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have?
Some of 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 offers parking.
Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 has a pool.
Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have accessible units?
No, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Altisma Way Unit 228 has units with dishwashers.
