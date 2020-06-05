Amenities
2301 Levante Street Available 06/30/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 2301 Levante Carlsbad CA 2bd/2ba + office/den Newer Flooring 2 car garage Fireplace - Rent: $2700
Deposit: $2700
Available 7/1/2020
Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit
Charming 2 Bedroom + den/office 2 baths in Carlsbad! Close to shopping and schools and El Camino Real. Over sized 2 car garage, Large family room with fireplace. New Flooring installed a year ago. Covered patio in private backyard. Pet OK with owner approval. Call Kim 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.
(RLNE4495034)