2301 Levante Street Available 06/30/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 2301 Levante Carlsbad CA 2bd/2ba + office/den Newer Flooring 2 car garage Fireplace - Rent: $2700

Deposit: $2700



Available 7/1/2020

Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit



Charming 2 Bedroom + den/office 2 baths in Carlsbad! Close to shopping and schools and El Camino Real. Over sized 2 car garage, Large family room with fireplace. New Flooring installed a year ago. Covered patio in private backyard. Pet OK with owner approval. Call Kim 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



