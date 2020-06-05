All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2301 Levante Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2301 Levante Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2301 Levante Street

2301 Levante Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2301 Levante Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2301 Levante Street Available 06/30/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 2301 Levante Carlsbad CA 2bd/2ba + office/den Newer Flooring 2 car garage Fireplace - Rent: $2700
Deposit: $2700

Available 7/1/2020
Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit

Charming 2 Bedroom + den/office 2 baths in Carlsbad! Close to shopping and schools and El Camino Real. Over sized 2 car garage, Large family room with fireplace. New Flooring installed a year ago. Covered patio in private backyard. Pet OK with owner approval. Call Kim 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4495034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Levante Street have any available units?
2301 Levante Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Levante Street have?
Some of 2301 Levante Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Levante Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Levante Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Levante Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Levante Street is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Levante Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Levante Street does offer parking.
Does 2301 Levante Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Levante Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Levante Street have a pool?
No, 2301 Levante Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Levante Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 Levante Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Levante Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Levante Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College