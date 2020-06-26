Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2196 Dickinson Drive Available 07/15/19 Large 4Bd/3Ba With Stunning Ocean and Lagoon Views!!! - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this sought after community that boasts a tot lot and RV rental space! This beautiful home offers almost 2,900 sq ft, 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 1 on main floor, 3 upstairs, 3 full bathrooms, 3 stall tandem garage, air conditioning, dedicated laundry room on the second floor, instant hot water system, built in surround sound speakers for the living room, dining room, family room AND master bedroom. Large kitchen has TONS of counter space, island, all Stainless Steel appliances, walk in pantry, eat in dining space, and a gorgeous view out of the windows. This corner lot up on the hill allows for a spectacular panoramic view of the Lagoon, Ocean, and Hills of Carlsbad. Relax after a long day and watch those unbeatable sunsets from the second story balcony off the Master, or your back patio with plenty of seating area and BBQ room!



1 year lease option 7/15/19-7/15/20. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit and pet screening. Renter's insurance required for move-in. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Landscaper, fridge, washer/dryer provided for by homeowner.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



