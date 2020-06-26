All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

2196 Dickinson Drive

2196 Dickinson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2196 Dickinson Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Kelly Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2196 Dickinson Drive Available 07/15/19 Large 4Bd/3Ba With Stunning Ocean and Lagoon Views!!! - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this sought after community that boasts a tot lot and RV rental space! This beautiful home offers almost 2,900 sq ft, 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 1 on main floor, 3 upstairs, 3 full bathrooms, 3 stall tandem garage, air conditioning, dedicated laundry room on the second floor, instant hot water system, built in surround sound speakers for the living room, dining room, family room AND master bedroom. Large kitchen has TONS of counter space, island, all Stainless Steel appliances, walk in pantry, eat in dining space, and a gorgeous view out of the windows. This corner lot up on the hill allows for a spectacular panoramic view of the Lagoon, Ocean, and Hills of Carlsbad. Relax after a long day and watch those unbeatable sunsets from the second story balcony off the Master, or your back patio with plenty of seating area and BBQ room!

1 year lease option 7/15/19-7/15/20. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit and pet screening. Renter's insurance required for move-in. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Landscaper, fridge, washer/dryer provided for by homeowner.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE3237812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Dickinson Drive have any available units?
2196 Dickinson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2196 Dickinson Drive have?
Some of 2196 Dickinson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2196 Dickinson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Dickinson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Dickinson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 Dickinson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2196 Dickinson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2196 Dickinson Drive offers parking.
Does 2196 Dickinson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2196 Dickinson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Dickinson Drive have a pool?
No, 2196 Dickinson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2196 Dickinson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2196 Dickinson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Dickinson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2196 Dickinson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
