All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2042 Cima Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2042 Cima Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2042 Cima Court

2042 Cima Court · (760) 945-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2042 Cima Court · Avail. now

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad. This home features a living room and a front room with a fireplace, tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a large fenced backyard, and an attached 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. The landscaping is included. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher and fridge. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 700 FICO score to qualify. Small dog allowed upon approval and with additional deposit.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Cima Court have any available units?
2042 Cima Court has a unit available for $3,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Cima Court have?
Some of 2042 Cima Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Cima Court currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Cima Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Cima Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Cima Court is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Cima Court offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Cima Court does offer parking.
Does 2042 Cima Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Cima Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Cima Court have a pool?
No, 2042 Cima Court does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Cima Court have accessible units?
No, 2042 Cima Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Cima Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Cima Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2042 Cima Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity