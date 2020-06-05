Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad. This home features a living room and a front room with a fireplace, tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a large fenced backyard, and an attached 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. The landscaping is included. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher and fridge. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 700 FICO score to qualify. Small dog allowed upon approval and with additional deposit.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE5783506)