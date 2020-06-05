Amenities
1780 Blackbird Circle Available 06/08/20 1780 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011 - 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2,244 sq.ft. with bonus bedroom upstairs. This unit is located in Aviara in the desirable Avocet Community. Spacious living/dinning room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. Washer/Dryer hook ups, Refrigerator, AC, 2 Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools, Movies, Library & more.
** Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb Tenants **
1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Landscaper Included
Rental Insurance Required
Rent: $3,575
Deposit: $3,850
Processing Fee: $50.00
Call Tenant for a showing at 801-712-5841 or Maria Galarza at 760.585.1755
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
