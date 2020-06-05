All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1780 Blackbird Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1780 Blackbird Circle
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1780 Blackbird Circle

1780 Blackbird Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1780 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1780 Blackbird Circle Available 06/08/20 1780 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011 - 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2,244 sq.ft. with bonus bedroom upstairs. This unit is located in Aviara in the desirable Avocet Community. Spacious living/dinning room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. Washer/Dryer hook ups, Refrigerator, AC, 2 Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools, Movies, Library & more.

** Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb Tenants **

1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Landscaper Included
Rental Insurance Required

Rent: $3,575
Deposit: $3,850
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call Tenant for a showing at 801-712-5841 or Maria Galarza at 760.585.1755

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE3276855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Blackbird Circle have any available units?
1780 Blackbird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Blackbird Circle have?
Some of 1780 Blackbird Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Blackbird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Blackbird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Blackbird Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Blackbird Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Blackbird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Blackbird Circle offers parking.
Does 1780 Blackbird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Blackbird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Blackbird Circle have a pool?
No, 1780 Blackbird Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Blackbird Circle have accessible units?
No, 1780 Blackbird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Blackbird Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Blackbird Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College