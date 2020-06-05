Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1780 Blackbird Circle Available 06/08/20 1780 Blackbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011 - 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2,244 sq.ft. with bonus bedroom upstairs. This unit is located in Aviara in the desirable Avocet Community. Spacious living/dinning room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. Washer/Dryer hook ups, Refrigerator, AC, 2 Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools, Movies, Library & more.



** Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb Tenants **



1 Year Lease

No Smoking

Pets on Approval

Landscaper Included

Rental Insurance Required



Rent: $3,575

Deposit: $3,850

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call Tenant for a showing at 801-712-5841 or Maria Galarza at 760.585.1755



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



(RLNE3276855)