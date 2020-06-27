1740 Fairlead Ave

Amenities
Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Aviara Townhome!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome with upgrades located in the gated community of Voscana in Aviara. Private patio entry, living spaces include open living room with fireplace, large kitchen with plantation shutters and beautiful laminate flooring and carpet. Appliances include Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Master suite features a spacious bedroom, walk in closet, and double vanity in master bath. Second floor laundry has ample storage. 2 car attached garage. Home includes central A/C. Voscana is a gated community with common area landscaping, multiple BBQ areas, tot lot, and bocce ball court. This wonderful community is within walking distance of Aviara Community Park! Schedule your showing today, this one will not last!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'125.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Community Playground
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Patio
2 Story
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1740-Fairlead-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1923/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5202821)