Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1740 Fairlead Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1740 Fairlead Ave

1740 Fairlead Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Fairlead Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Aviara Townhome!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome with upgrades located in the gated community of Voscana in Aviara. Private patio entry, living spaces include open living room with fireplace, large kitchen with plantation shutters and beautiful laminate flooring and carpet. Appliances include Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Master suite features a spacious bedroom, walk in closet, and double vanity in master bath. Second floor laundry has ample storage. 2 car attached garage. Home includes central A/C. Voscana is a gated community with common area landscaping, multiple BBQ areas, tot lot, and bocce ball court. This wonderful community is within walking distance of Aviara Community Park! Schedule your showing today, this one will not last!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'125.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Community Playground
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Cooktop
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Patio
2 Story
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1740-Fairlead-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1923/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5202821)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave have any available units?
1740 Fairlead Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Fairlead Ave have?
Some of 1740 Fairlead Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Fairlead Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Fairlead Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Fairlead Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Fairlead Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Fairlead Ave offers parking.
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Fairlead Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave have a pool?
No, 1740 Fairlead Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave have accessible units?
No, 1740 Fairlead Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Fairlead Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Fairlead Ave has units with dishwashers.

