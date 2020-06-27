1740 Fairlead Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Aviara Townhome!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome with upgrades located in the gated community of Voscana in Aviara. Private patio entry, living spaces include open living room with fireplace, large kitchen with plantation shutters and beautiful laminate flooring and carpet. Appliances include Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Master suite features a spacious bedroom, walk in closet, and double vanity in master bath. Second floor laundry has ample storage. 2 car attached garage. Home includes central A/C. Voscana is a gated community with common area landscaping, multiple BBQ areas, tot lot, and bocce ball court. This wonderful community is within walking distance of Aviara Community Park! Schedule your showing today, this one will not last!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'125.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Community Playground

Gated Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Cooktop

Oven

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Patio

2 Story

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Poinsettia Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1740-Fairlead-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1923/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5202821)