Beautiful, Spacious 4BR Home In Cantamar Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the Aviara neighborhood of the Cantamar Community, this 3,347sqft home offers 4 bedrooms plus loft and 3 full bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath are located on the lower level. The residence is equipped with high-end finishes and luxurious amenities including beautiful new flooring, plantation shutters, and built in cabinetry in the family room. You have a separate formal dining room with soaring ceilings; this home makes an appealing first impression. The spacious open kitchen offers granite counter tops, a center island, and an abundant amount of cabinets for storage. Master suite offers a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate shower and deep soaking tub. This beautiful home is ideally located just minutes from the beach, Carlsbad Village, La Costa Forum and the 5 freeway.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11'875
PETS: Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Fire Place
Storage space
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Upstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Plantation Shutters
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1596-Martingale-Ct-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1777/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5668679)