Beautiful, Spacious 4BR Home In Cantamar Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in the Aviara neighborhood of the Cantamar Community, this 3,347sqft home offers 4 bedrooms plus loft and 3 full bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath are located on the lower level. The residence is equipped with high-end finishes and luxurious amenities including beautiful new flooring, plantation shutters, and built in cabinetry in the family room. You have a separate formal dining room with soaring ceilings; this home makes an appealing first impression. The spacious open kitchen offers granite counter tops, a center island, and an abundant amount of cabinets for storage. Master suite offers a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate shower and deep soaking tub. This beautiful home is ideally located just minutes from the beach, Carlsbad Village, La Costa Forum and the 5 freeway.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11'875



PETS: Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Microwave

Double Oven

Cooktop

Fire Place

Storage space

Living Room

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Patio

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Upstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Plantation Shutters



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks

Middle School: Aviara Oaks

High School: Carlsbad



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1596-Martingale-Ct-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1777/



(RLNE5668679)