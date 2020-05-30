All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1596 Martingale Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1596 Martingale Ct.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1596 Martingale Ct.

1596 Martingale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1596 Martingale Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious 4BR Home In Cantamar Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the Aviara neighborhood of the Cantamar Community, this 3,347sqft home offers 4 bedrooms plus loft and 3 full bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath are located on the lower level. The residence is equipped with high-end finishes and luxurious amenities including beautiful new flooring, plantation shutters, and built in cabinetry in the family room. You have a separate formal dining room with soaring ceilings; this home makes an appealing first impression. The spacious open kitchen offers granite counter tops, a center island, and an abundant amount of cabinets for storage. Master suite offers a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate shower and deep soaking tub. This beautiful home is ideally located just minutes from the beach, Carlsbad Village, La Costa Forum and the 5 freeway.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11'875

PETS: Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Fire Place
Storage space
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Upstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Plantation Shutters

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1596-Martingale-Ct-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1777/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5668679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1596 Martingale Ct. have any available units?
1596 Martingale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1596 Martingale Ct. have?
Some of 1596 Martingale Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1596 Martingale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1596 Martingale Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1596 Martingale Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1596 Martingale Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1596 Martingale Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1596 Martingale Ct. offers parking.
Does 1596 Martingale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1596 Martingale Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1596 Martingale Ct. have a pool?
No, 1596 Martingale Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1596 Martingale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1596 Martingale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1596 Martingale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1596 Martingale Ct. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College