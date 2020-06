Amenities

Beautiful detached home in highly sought after Encantada.Private pool and spa, fireplace, peek ocean view from the outsidedeck off the master bedroom. 3 car attached garage. Floor coverings consist of elegant travertine tile, carpet, and Brazilian cherry hardwood.There is a downstairs office and downstairs bath. Living room has high ceilings with large windows. Large kitchen/family room area. In the highly desired Carlsbad Unified School District.