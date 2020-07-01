Amenities

140 Chestnut Ave Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month

$5995 Security Deposit



Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008



Available July 1, 2020

Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2.5 Baths

*Wood Floors through out home

*Furnished

*2 Car Garage

*Washer/Dryer

*Big Screen TV

*Fireplace

*Granite Counter tops

*Sub Zero Fridge/Dishwasher

*Travertine Shower in Master

*Jacuzzi Tub

*Rooftop Deck

*Rooftop Firepit

360 Degree View from Roof



This beautifully furnished 3bd/3.5 ba is Available July 1! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Spectacular Ocean Views! Across the street from the beach, huge living room with big screen TV & Fireplace. European Granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steal appliances, sub zero fridge, thermador, beverage bar. Master bedroom has King size bed, European Travertine shower, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk in closet. Ocean View Decks, Rooftop deck with fire pit and outdoor shower. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pet upon approval and additional deposit.



If you are interested in this property please call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at Kim@ranchandsea.com.



Feel free to drive by and check it out!



(RLNE3867665)