Carlsbad, CA
140 Chestnut Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

140 Chestnut Ave

140 Chestnut Avenue · (760) 722-2114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Chestnut Ave · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
140 Chestnut Ave Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month
$5995 Security Deposit

Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008

Available July 1, 2020
Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*Wood Floors through out home
*Furnished
*2 Car Garage
*Washer/Dryer
*Big Screen TV
*Fireplace
*Granite Counter tops
*Sub Zero Fridge/Dishwasher
*Travertine Shower in Master
*Jacuzzi Tub
*Rooftop Deck
*Rooftop Firepit
360 Degree View from Roof

This beautifully furnished 3bd/3.5 ba is Available July 1! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Spectacular Ocean Views! Across the street from the beach, huge living room with big screen TV & Fireplace. European Granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steal appliances, sub zero fridge, thermador, beverage bar. Master bedroom has King size bed, European Travertine shower, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk in closet. Ocean View Decks, Rooftop deck with fire pit and outdoor shower. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pet upon approval and additional deposit.

If you are interested in this property please call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at Kim@ranchandsea.com.

Feel free to drive by and check it out!

(RLNE3867665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
140 Chestnut Ave has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 140 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
140 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 140 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 140 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 140 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 140 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 140 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 140 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
