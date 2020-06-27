All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1380 Sapphire Drive

1380 Sapphire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
4BD, 4.5BA, Pool, Eastern views!! - Large, GORGEOUS home sits on the corner lot in quaint community on a cul-de-sac and offers almost 4,000 sq ft, 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom on ground level), 4.5 baths with each bedroom having its own, central air conditioning, 3 car garage, tankless water heaters, solar panels, formal dining room, laundry room, open concept kitchen and living room with fireplace, stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island with granite counters. Second level has bonus play/tv/office space room, balcony in landing overlooks the front garden and faces west to relax and enjoy San Diego sunsets, master suite has bonus den area with a stair case that leads to private reading nook and balcony that showcases stunning views of The Crossings Golf Course and Eastern hills. Master suite has large soaking tub, vanity, walk in closet, walk in shower with dual shower heads, double sink areas. Backyard is an entertainers dream with pool, water fountains, mini putting green, plenty of patio areas for seating, built in BBQ with wine cooler, mini fridge, side burner, washing station. Gas firepit with seating for 6, basketball hoop, and LUSH landscaping throughout creating privacy from neighbors and oasis for just you and guests! Located in an excellent school system, just minutes to the coast, shopping, dining, freeway access. *All furniture pictured is available to use in the home, or can be removed if desired.

Small dogs only, no cats will be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renters liability insurance required for move in and throughout tenancy. Pool and landscape service included. Fridge and washer/dryer included!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

