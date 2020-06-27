Amenities
1221 Lanai Ct. Available 08/26/19 Lovely Custom Built 4BD Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Just walking distance to the Carlsbad Village! This Geourgous home has MANY upgrades that are gorgeous to the eyes and convenient for every day living! Gourmet kitchen has extra large island for eat-in dining, & opens to the spacious family room with built ins and ample natural light. Dining room has customized molded wall with built-in bar and infinity door that opens to a patio with stylish outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit with built in seating & large grass yard! Also comes with lots of fruit trees.This is a must see home. Schedule your showing now!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $14'875.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
2 Story
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Patio
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Trash Included
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1221-Lanai-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1885/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
