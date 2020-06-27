Amenities

1221 Lanai Ct. Available 08/26/19 Lovely Custom Built 4BD Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Just walking distance to the Carlsbad Village! This Geourgous home has MANY upgrades that are gorgeous to the eyes and convenient for every day living! Gourmet kitchen has extra large island for eat-in dining, & opens to the spacious family room with built ins and ample natural light. Dining room has customized molded wall with built-in bar and infinity door that opens to a patio with stylish outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit with built in seating & large grass yard! Also comes with lots of fruit trees.This is a must see home. Schedule your showing now!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $14'875.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

2 Story

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Patio

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

Tile Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Trash Included

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1221-Lanai-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1885/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5000938)