Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1214 Oak Avenue

1214 Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Oak Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1214 Oak Avenue Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous Ocean View property, 1 Bed/1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Only 1 mile to the Beach! - 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH with 2-Car Garage and a lot of storage space in Carlsbad!

This Ocean View home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, solar panels, nice balcony w/ ocean view, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer for this unit only, ocean view from master bedroom and living room and patio. This home sits on top of your own 2-car garage with a lift, has lots of storage space and has amazing views of the ocean and the City of Carlsbad. Convenient to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!
2-car maximum at this property.

Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.

The property is available January 1, 2020.

Security Deposit: $2375
Security Deposit with Pet: $2575

For more Information please call 888 322-9041

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com to Apply
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE3150828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1214 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1214 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1214 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1214 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

