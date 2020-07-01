Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1214 Oak Avenue Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous Ocean View property, 1 Bed/1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Only 1 mile to the Beach! - 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH with 2-Car Garage and a lot of storage space in Carlsbad!



This Ocean View home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, solar panels, nice balcony w/ ocean view, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer for this unit only, ocean view from master bedroom and living room and patio. This home sits on top of your own 2-car garage with a lift, has lots of storage space and has amazing views of the ocean and the City of Carlsbad. Convenient to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!

2-car maximum at this property.



Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.



The property is available January 1, 2020.



Security Deposit: $2375

Security Deposit with Pet: $2575



For more Information please call 888 322-9041



To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com to Apply

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



(RLNE3150828)