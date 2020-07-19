1136 Las Flores Dr.

Amenities

Breathtaking Views of the Ocean and Lagoon! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in the Buena Vista Village area, close to Carlsbad Village shops, schools, restaurants and the beach. Builder didn't stop short of perfection! This unit will take your breath away. Wood flooring throughout first level, upgraded carpet on second level. Large custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (GE Monogram), and soft closing drawers and cabinets! Large Dining Room and Family Room area with electric fireplace. Laundry room/hookups located on first level. Dual Master Suites on 2nd level. Large Master bedroom with balcony view of the Ocean and Lagoon. Dual sinks in Master Bath, with stand-up shower and a large tub. Enjoy the breathtaking views of both lagoon and ocean. Watch the sun dip into the sea from the rooftop deck and sit by the fire as you enjoy amazing lagoon and ocean view.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property

Gated Property, Dishwasher, Oven,Microwave,

Stove, Refrigerator, Fire Place,Dining Area, Patio, Balcony, Storage space

2 Story, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Subterranean Parking

Reserved Parking, Home Owners Assoc.,Ocean View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

