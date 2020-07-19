All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1136 Las Flores Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1136 Las Flores Dr.
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

1136 Las Flores Dr.

1136 Las Flores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1136 Las Flores Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking Views of the Ocean and Lagoon! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the Buena Vista Village area, close to Carlsbad Village shops, schools, restaurants and the beach. Builder didn't stop short of perfection! This unit will take your breath away. Wood flooring throughout first level, upgraded carpet on second level. Large custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (GE Monogram), and soft closing drawers and cabinets! Large Dining Room and Family Room area with electric fireplace. Laundry room/hookups located on first level. Dual Master Suites on 2nd level. Large Master bedroom with balcony view of the Ocean and Lagoon. Dual sinks in Master Bath, with stand-up shower and a large tub. Enjoy the breathtaking views of both lagoon and ocean. Watch the sun dip into the sea from the rooftop deck and sit by the fire as you enjoy amazing lagoon and ocean view.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,750.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property
Gated Property, Dishwasher, Oven,Microwave,
Stove, Refrigerator, Fire Place,Dining Area, Patio, Balcony, Storage space
2 Story, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Subterranean Parking
Reserved Parking, Home Owners Assoc.,Ocean View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1136-Las-Flores-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92008-873/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3958490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have any available units?
1136 Las Flores Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have?
Some of 1136 Las Flores Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Las Flores Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Las Flores Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Las Flores Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Las Flores Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Las Flores Dr. offers parking.
Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Las Flores Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have a pool?
No, 1136 Las Flores Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1136 Las Flores Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Las Flores Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Las Flores Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College