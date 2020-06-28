All apartments in Carlsbad
1132 Las Flores
Last updated September 17 2019

1132 Las Flores

1132 Las Flores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Las Flores Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b0c2260a6 ---- 1132 Las Flores Carlsbad, CA 92008 Amazing property in perfect condition with all the necessary upgrades for high class living in beautiful Carlsbad CA! 2BR and 2.5 bath, 2 stories, each with its own balcony with open ocean and lagoon views. Brilliant granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances adorn your kitchen and the washer, dryer and refrigerator are also available if needed! Wide open floorplan makes the living room feel like a dance studio with dazzling views! Underground, gated garage parking with plenty of visitor parking! Plus you get your own storage cage of approx 8'x4'x4' for all your beach toys! Come have a look at this spectacular home, experience Carlsbad Beach Living! For more information or to set up a time to see this beautiful home, please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call 760.523.9572 and one of our agents will get back to you ASAP! This Home Professionally Managed By Kerrigan Homes and Smart Property Management Bbq Grills On Main Floor Common Terrace With Fireplace And Seating Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Las Flores have any available units?
1132 Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Las Flores have?
Some of 1132 Las Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1132 Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Las Flores offers parking.
Does 1132 Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Las Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Las Flores have a pool?
No, 1132 Las Flores does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 1132 Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
