All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3427 Consuelo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3427 Consuelo Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

3427 Consuelo Drive

3427 Consuelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3427 Consuelo Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in prestigious gated Calabasas Park Estates. An entertainers dream! The kitchen/family room flows to the beautiful backyard with a BBQ area, sparkling pool and grassy area. There is a new outdoor living room, complete with TV and speaker system. The home also boasts updated bathrooms, designer window treatments, shutters and is freshly painted. The house is wired for surround sound. It is in the exceptional Las Virgenes Unifed School District. Close to shopping, restaurants and recreation facilities. Don't miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Consuelo Drive have any available units?
3427 Consuelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Consuelo Drive have?
Some of 3427 Consuelo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Consuelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Consuelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Consuelo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Consuelo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3427 Consuelo Drive offer parking?
No, 3427 Consuelo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Consuelo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Consuelo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Consuelo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3427 Consuelo Drive has a pool.
Does 3427 Consuelo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3427 Consuelo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Consuelo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Consuelo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts