Apartment List
/
CA
/
calabasas
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

281 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25440 Prado De Las Peras
25440 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4611 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks of Calabasas. This beautifully detailed home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac, just a block from the community center.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4648 Park Granada
4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1290 sqft
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Las Virgenes Park
1 Unit Available
5624 Las Virgenes Road
5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
26709 Alsace Drive
26709 Alsace Drive, Calabasas, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
6985 sqft
Mont Calabasas! Magnificent Tuscan view estate on PREMIUM Lot OVER 1 acre. VERY private! Estate offers approx. 7000 sq. ft. of luxury living. The spacious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
820 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3539 sqft
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22943 Cass Avenue
22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1848 sqft
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Results within 5 miles of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Reseda
6 Units Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
21 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Calabasas, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calabasas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCalabasas 3 BedroomsCalabasas Accessible ApartmentsCalabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments under $2,200
Calabasas Apartments with BalconyCalabasas Apartments with GarageCalabasas Apartments with GymCalabasas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalabasas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Apartments with PoolCalabasas Apartments with Washer-DryerCalabasas Dog Friendly ApartmentsCalabasas Furnished ApartmentsCalabasas Luxury PlacesCalabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts