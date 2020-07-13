Apartment List
/
CA
/
calabasas
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:04 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Colony
5340 Las Virgenes Road
5340 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1520 sqft
Cold water and trash are paid by owner.A very modern set up town home with 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Ranch
5011 Ludgate Dr
5011 Ludgate Drive, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2375 sqft
Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath 2,375 sq. ft. home For Lease in the beautiful Saratoga Hills Community in Agoura Hills. The home has a recently renovated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Malibou Canyon Townhomes
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1390 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2-Br Townhouse in Calabasas - Property Id: 143708 For rent beautiful and spacious townhouse in Calabasas, one of California's most desirable and highly-regarded neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alizia Canyon
26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C
26007 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1352 sqft
Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space. - Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
23663 Park Capri
23663 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
774 sqft
Available July 15th this one bed one bath is located in the heart of Calabasas walking distance to the Commons shops and restaurants and access to the lake, pool and spa.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Hills
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Las Virgenes Park
5624 Las Virgenes Road
5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Ranch
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES
25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
6843 sqft
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$7,500
3741 sqft
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
23750 Canzonet Street
23750 Canzonet Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2847 sqft
Highly sought after one level Woodland West home with almost 3,000 square feet. Grand living room and family room with soaring two story ceilings,fireplace and a wall of windows to enjoy the newly updated pool and private backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
23747 Oakfield Road
23747 Oakfield Road, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3658 sqft
INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3250 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE PREFERRED. Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the oak doors with leaded glass accents.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
Results within 5 miles of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.

July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calabasas rents held steady over the past month

Calabasas rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,139 for a two-bedroom. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,139 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCalabasas 3 BedroomsCalabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments under $2,200
    Calabasas Apartments with BalconyCalabasas Apartments with GarageCalabasas Apartments with GymCalabasas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalabasas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
    Calabasas Apartments with PoolCalabasas Apartments with Washer-DryerCalabasas Dog Friendly ApartmentsCalabasas Furnished ApartmentsCalabasas Luxury PlacesCalabasas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
    Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
    Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the Arts