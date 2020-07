Amenities

Surrounded by the scenic beauty of Malibu Canyon and great shopping at The Oaks Mall, you’ll have the best of West Coast living right at your doorstep. Great apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. Apartment homes include world-class amenities such as gourmet kitchens, central air conditioning, private balconies, high ceilings, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. The community also features great facilities like swimming pools, spas, fitness centers and picnic areas