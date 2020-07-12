126 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with parking
One of the oldest buildings in the greater Los Angeles metro area is in Calabasas, California. The Leonis Adobe in Old Town Calabasas dates back to 1844.
Only miles away from Los Angeles, Calabasas seems a world away thanks to its slowed-down simpler way of life. Once you get off the freeway, prepare to relax while you're here. Northwest of Los Angeles, Calabasas is just west of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. Areas surrounding it include Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills and Malibu. This is where movie and television executives move to once they've been at the top for awhile. The population was just over 23,000 in the 2010 census.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calabasas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.