Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bellagio
23117 PARK TERRA
23117 Park Terra, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
3070 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a beautiful Mediterranean home behind the Prestigious Guard gated community of Bellagio. Hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, living room, and upstairs hallway.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Malibou Canyon Townhomes
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1390 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2-Br Townhouse in Calabasas - Property Id: 143708 For rent beautiful and spacious townhouse in Calabasas, one of California's most desirable and highly-regarded neighborhood.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek
4345 Willow Glen Street
4345 Willow Glen Street, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style home in Stone Creek, Calabasas in the sought-after Las Virgenes School District.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
23663 Park Capri
23663 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
774 sqft
Available July 15th this one bed one bath is located in the heart of Calabasas walking distance to the Commons shops and restaurants and access to the lake, pool and spa.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek
4346 Willow Glen Street
4346 Willow Glen Street, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1675 sqft
Gorgeous 3+3 two story in superb location. Nice floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen has tile counters and tile floors and a breakfast area. Living room has a fireplace and is adjacent to a dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
3548 Gladiola
3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek
4373 Oak Glen Street
4373 Oak Glen Street, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1594 sqft
Welcome to Calabasas. This beautiful 2 story single family home is waiting for you. The owner has updated this home with so many wonderful upgrades. This home has been owner occupied and will be a 1st time rental.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Las Virgenes Park
5624 Las Virgenes Road
5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25500 PRADO DE AZUL
25500 Prado de Azul, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,900
5858 sqft
Absolutely the best view of the Oaks community upper or lower level. A drive-by of this property indicates little or nothing of what is to come.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Ranch
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES
25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
6843 sqft
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$7,500
3741 sqft
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3250 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE PREFERRED. Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the oak doors with leaded glass accents.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.
City Guide for Calabasas, CA

One of the oldest buildings in the greater Los Angeles metro area is in Calabasas, California. The Leonis Adobe in Old Town Calabasas dates back to 1844.

Only miles away from Los Angeles, Calabasas seems a world away thanks to its slowed-down simpler way of life. Once you get off the freeway, prepare to relax while you're here. Northwest of Los Angeles, Calabasas is just west of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. Areas surrounding it include Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills and Malibu. This is where movie and television executives move to once they've been at the top for awhile. The population was just over 23,000 in the 2010 census.

Having trouble with Craigslist Calabasas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Calabasas, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calabasas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

