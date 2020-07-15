40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA

AL
1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
3548 Gladiola
3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents.
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3250 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE PREFERRED. Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,293
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,958
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Quarter
28245 Laura La Plante Drive
28245 Laura La Plante Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2236 sqft
Exquisite Contemporary Newly Remodeled home - Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Price is adjusted according to your needs. Furnished; $8500, unfurnished $6500.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
6209 Nita Avenue
6209 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Warner Center Townhome in immaculate condition now available for lease.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
23684 Justice Street
23684 Justice Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,975
2690 sqft
Come and see this centrally located single-family home on a quiet residential neighborhood with easy access to freeways, parks, schools, shops, and restaurants in West Hills, California now! This furnished 2,690-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Winnetka
20838 W Kittridge St
20838 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
440 sqft
Kittridge ADU - Property Id: 308802 Separate Unit detached from the main house with a private back yard and private entrance. New construction, with high-end finish and attention to detail.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
19221 Linnet St.,1
19221 Linnet Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,600
310 sqft
https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/ Tour Link Available NOW! This Stylish Furnished Efficiency Studio with a loft. This is basically a side studio with loft attached to a larger home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished at an increased monthly rate, call for more details.

1 of 36

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
6706 Capistrano Ave
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
4 Bedroom Fully Furnished House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 304145 Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
6103 Deerhill Road
6103 Deerhill Road, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3075 sqft
This beautiful turn key home is located in Chambord, Oak Park's newest development. Potential to lease fully furnished. Built in 2001, it is uniquely situated - there are no neighbors behind or to one side.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5626 Valley Circle Boulevard
5626 Valley Circle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1700 sqft
Located in prestigious Woodland Hills neighborhood with sought after schools, this wonderful 3br+2ba home was just updated inside and out! It features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace, recessed lights throughout,

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
21301 Erwin Street
21301 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! 5-star living without the 5-star costs! This fabulous LIGHT and BRIGHT open floor plan on the top floor unit is extravagantly FURNISHED with 2 flat screen TVs, high-quality linen and towels, and all kitchen appliances
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Encino
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,308
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,615
1471 sqft
These Ventura Boulevard apartments feature in-suite laundry, plus balcony or patio. Recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout, with fireplace and granite counters. Community living with clubhouse, gym and BBQ area.
Rent Report
Calabasas

July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calabasas rents held steady over the past month

Calabasas rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,139 for a two-bedroom. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,139 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

