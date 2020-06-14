217 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with garage
One of the oldest buildings in the greater Los Angeles metro area is in Calabasas, California. The Leonis Adobe in Old Town Calabasas dates back to 1844.
Only miles away from Los Angeles, Calabasas seems a world away thanks to its slowed-down simpler way of life. Once you get off the freeway, prepare to relax while you're here. Northwest of Los Angeles, Calabasas is just west of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. Areas surrounding it include Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills and Malibu. This is where movie and television executives move to once they've been at the top for awhile. The population was just over 23,000 in the 2010 census.
Calabasas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.