Malibu Canyon Apartments.

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per person
Deposit: $750-$1500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. None, assigned. Storage available; $85 med; $175 large. Other, assigned: $20/month. Reserved space parking is available. Garage lot, assigned: $45/month. Open bay garages are available. Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. None, assigned: $30/month. Uncovered tandem parking is available for $30 per month, and semi-covered tandem parking is available for $50 per month.