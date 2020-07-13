Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court carport smoke-free community

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Malibu Canyon Apartments in Calabasas, California offer resort style living amid the rolling hills above Malibu. Our smoke free apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, stackable washers and dryers and a private patio or balcony. Some homes have new appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy our four pools and spas, a bi level fitness center, as well as basketball and tennis courts. The main pool includes complimentary Wi Fi, cabanas, two outdoor fireplace lounges, an outdoor kitchen with barbeque grills, and a waterfall. Our pet friendly community is just minutes from Malibu Beach and numerous hiking trails. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.