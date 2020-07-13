All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like
Malibu Canyon Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Malibu Canyon Apartments

5758 Las Virgenes Rd · (818) 319-4742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-257 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 21-347 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 06-175 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-155 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 61-769 · Avail. now

$2,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 05-167 · Avail. now

$2,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 53-679 · Avail. now

$2,968

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 45-607 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 15-299 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malibu Canyon Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
carport
smoke-free community
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Malibu Canyon Apartments in Calabasas, California offer resort style living amid the rolling hills above Malibu. Our smoke free apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, stackable washers and dryers and a private patio or balcony. Some homes have new appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy our four pools and spas, a bi level fitness center, as well as basketball and tennis courts. The main pool includes complimentary Wi Fi, cabanas, two outdoor fireplace lounges, an outdoor kitchen with barbeque grills, and a waterfall. Our pet friendly community is just minutes from Malibu Beach and numerous hiking trails. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per person
Deposit: $750-$1500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. None, assigned. Storage available; $85 med; $175 large. Other, assigned: $20/month. Reserved space parking is available. Garage lot, assigned: $45/month. Open bay garages are available. Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. None, assigned: $30/month. Uncovered tandem parking is available for $30 per month, and semi-covered tandem parking is available for $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Malibu Canyon Apartments have any available units?
Malibu Canyon Apartments has 39 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does Malibu Canyon Apartments have?
Some of Malibu Canyon Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malibu Canyon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Malibu Canyon Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Malibu Canyon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Malibu Canyon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Malibu Canyon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Malibu Canyon Apartments offers parking.
Does Malibu Canyon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Malibu Canyon Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Malibu Canyon Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Malibu Canyon Apartments has a pool.
Does Malibu Canyon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Malibu Canyon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Malibu Canyon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Malibu Canyon Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 BedroomsCalabasas Apartments with GymCalabasas Apartments with ParkingCalabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts